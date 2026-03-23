Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss

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Sgt. Robert Irigoyen, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Seminole, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, loads a simulated casualty onto a HH-60 helicopter during cold-load training March 18, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The training enhanced casualty evacuation capabilities and familiarized Soldiers with procedures and equipment used in operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)