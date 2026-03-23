Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss

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Sgt. Ethan Tippets, assigned to Foxtrot Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, instructs Task Force Seminole medical personnel on the use of a HH-60 helicopter rescue seat March 18, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Rescue seats are used during medical evacuation missions to lift personnel when the aircraft cannot land. The training enhanced casualty evacuation capabilities and familiarized Soldiers with equipment used in operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)