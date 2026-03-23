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    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss [Image 13 of 19]

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    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Capt. Dakota Burr 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Seminole, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, load a simulated casualty onto an HH-60 helicopter during hot-load training March 18, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The training enhanced casualty evacuation capabilities and familiarized Soldiers with procedures and equipment used in operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 23:46
    Photo ID: 9588999
    VIRIN: 260318-A-BO723-5550
    Resolution: 5246x3497
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss [Image 19 of 19], by CPT Dakota Burr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss

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    Florida Army National Guard
    501st Aviation Regiment
    Task Force Seminole
    helicopter
    Medical Training
    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

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