Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss

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Sgt. Ethan Tippets, assigned to Foxtrot Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, instructs Task Force Seminole medical personnel on helicopter litter loading procedures March 18, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The training enhanced casualty evacuation capabilities and familiarized Soldiers with procedures and equipment used in operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)