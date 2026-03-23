Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss

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Sgt. Ethan Tippets, assigned to Foxtrot Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, instructs Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Robinson and Sgt. Timothy Robinson, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Seminole, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, on the use of a HH-60 helicopter rescue seat March 18, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Rescue seats are used during medical evacuation missions to lift personnel when the aircraft cannot land. The training enhanced casualty evacuation capabilities and familiarized Soldiers with equipment used in operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)