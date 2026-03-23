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    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss [Image 18 of 19]

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    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Capt. Dakota Burr 

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. Ethan Tippets, assigned to Foxtrot Company, 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, instructs Staff Sgt. Nathaniel Robinson and Sgt. Timothy Robinson, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Seminole, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard, on the use of a HH-60 helicopter rescue seat March 18, 2026, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Rescue seats are used during medical evacuation missions to lift personnel when the aircraft cannot land. The training enhanced casualty evacuation capabilities and familiarized Soldiers with equipment used in operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Dakota Burr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 23:46
    Photo ID: 9588989
    VIRIN: 260318-A-BO723-9087
    Resolution: 4740x3160
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss [Image 19 of 19], by CPT Dakota Burr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss
    Task Force Seminole conducts air medical evacuation training at Fort Bliss

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    Florida Army National Guard
    501st Aviation Regiment
    Task Force Seminole
    helicopter
    Medical Training
    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

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