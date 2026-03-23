(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Fernando Candia 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Theater Medical Command, receive a safety briefing prior to a firing lane iteration during the Salt River live-fire exercise portion of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26. The Kentucky National Guard facilitated the training by providing the combat rubber raiding craft and specialized operators to transport squads through the exercise, making the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition a multi-component event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 11:15
    Photo ID: 9588640
    VIRIN: 260326-A-EP556-1187
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Fernando Candia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault
    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CRRC
    Lethality
    377thTSC
    USAR
    Assault
    CBSC26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery