Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Theater Medical Command, receive a safety briefing prior to a firing lane iteration during the Salt River live-fire exercise portion of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26. The Kentucky National Guard facilitated the training by providing the combat rubber raiding craft and specialized operators to transport squads through the exercise, making the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition a multi-component event. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)