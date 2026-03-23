Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault

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U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Galen Hamilton, identified as 30E, assigned to the 338th Medical Brigade, 3d Theater Medical Command, rides a combat rubber raiding craft during the Salt River live fire exercise portion of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26. To meet the standard, each competitor must demonstrate weapon proficiency by safely loading, clearing, and correcting malfunctions while navigating a waterborne tactical lane. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)