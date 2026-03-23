U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the Deployment Support Command, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, ride a combat rubber raiding craft during the Salt River Live Fire exercise portion of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26. The Salt River Live Fire Exercise develops Soldier lethality and confidence by training competitors to effectively employ the M4 carbine from a moving water craft. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9588639
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-EP556-1055
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Fernando Candia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.