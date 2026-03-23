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    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault [Image 3 of 4]

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    Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Fernando Candia 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the Deployment Support Command, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, ride a combat rubber raiding craft during the Salt River Live Fire exercise portion of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26. The Salt River Live Fire Exercise develops Soldier lethality and confidence by training competitors to effectively employ the M4 carbine from a moving water craft. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 11:16
    Photo ID: 9588639
    VIRIN: 260326-A-EP556-1055
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Fernando Candia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CRRC
    Lethality
    377thTSC
    USAR
    Assault
    CBSC26

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