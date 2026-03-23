Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, return from a firing lane aboard a combat rubber raiding craft during the Salt River Live Fire exercise portion of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26. The exercise evaluates a Soldier's ability to maintain clear communication with their squad and engage targets using proper firing techniques within designated sectors of fire. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)