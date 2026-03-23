U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to the 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, return from a firing lane aboard a combat rubber raiding craft during the Salt River Live Fire exercise portion of the 2026 Combined Best Squad Competition at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 26. The exercise evaluates a Soldier's ability to maintain clear communication with their squad and engage targets using proper firing techniques within designated sectors of fire. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Fernando Candia)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 11:16
|Photo ID:
|9588638
|VIRIN:
|260326-A-EP556-1034
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combined Best Squad Competition 2026 -Salt River assault [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Fernando Candia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.