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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 4]

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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Service members, families and community members walk past a parked U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The aircraft’s presence at Misawa highlights the wing’s growing ability to project advanced airpower while reinforcing regional deterrence and allied assurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 03:29
    Photo ID: 9588497
    VIRIN: 260328-F-YR448-1014
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.59 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35
    USAF
    Misawa AB
    U.S. Forces Japan
    35th FW
    13th Fighter Squadron

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