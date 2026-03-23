Service members, families and community members walk past a parked U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The aircraft’s presence at Misawa highlights the wing’s growing ability to project advanced airpower while reinforcing regional deterrence and allied assurance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9588497
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-YR448-1014
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
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