Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi on the runway during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa strengthens the wing’s role as a forward-based force prepared to defend Japan and maintain peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9588494
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-YR448-1010
|Resolution:
|7142x4761
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.