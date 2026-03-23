F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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Four U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi on the runway during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The permanent stationing of fifth-generation aircraft at Misawa strengthens the wing’s role as a forward-based force prepared to defend Japan and maintain peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)