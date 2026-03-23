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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 3 of 4]

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    F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II sits parked in front of spectators during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the fifth-generation aircraft strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to generate combat airpower and reinforces regional deterrence in support of peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 03:29
    Photo ID: 9588495
    VIRIN: 260328-F-YR448-1013
    Resolution: 5338x3559
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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