A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II sits parked in front of spectators during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the fifth-generation aircraft strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to generate combat airpower and reinforces regional deterrence in support of peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9588495
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-YR448-1013
|Resolution:
|5338x3559
|Size:
|2.92 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
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