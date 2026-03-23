F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II sits parked in front of spectators during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the fifth-generation aircraft strengthens the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to generate combat airpower and reinforces regional deterrence in support of peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)