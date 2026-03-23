Two U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi on the flightline during the F-35 first aircraft arrival at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 28, 2026. The arrival of the fifth-generation aircraft marks a significant step in strengthening the 35th Fighter Wing’s combat capability and forward-based readiness in the Indo-Pacific.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 03:29
|Photo ID:
|9588496
|VIRIN:
|260328-F-YR448-1012
|Resolution:
|7768x5179
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35A Lightning IIs arrive at Misawa Air Base
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