Sports Cars at Strong Bonds

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. The Airmen attended the event as part of the ANG Strong Bonds program, which provides activities designed to strengthen relationships and build resilience among service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)