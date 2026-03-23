U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing pose for a group photo at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. The Airmen attended the event as part of the ANG Strong Bonds program, which provides activities designed to strengthen relationships and build resilience among service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9588253
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-QF099-1095
|Resolution:
|5233x3482
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|CHANDLER, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sports Cars at Strong Bonds [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.