Sports Cars at Strong Bonds

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Giselle Salinas, noncommissioned officer in charge of religious affairs at the 161st Air Refueling Wing, prepares to drive at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. Salinas participated in the event as part of the ANG Strong Bonds program, which provides activities designed to strengthen relationships and build resilience among service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)