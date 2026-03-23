U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Kear, flightline supervisor at the 161st Air Refueling Wing, rides as a passenger at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. Kear attended the event through the ANG Strong Bonds program, which offers opportunities that promote connection, morale, and overall resilience among Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9588249
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-QF099-1080
|Resolution:
|5292x3521
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|CHANDLER, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sports Cars at Strong Bonds [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.