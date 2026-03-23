Sports Cars at Strong Bonds

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. James Kear, flightline supervisor at the 161st Air Refueling Wing, rides as a passenger at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. Kear attended the event through the ANG Strong Bonds program, which offers opportunities that promote connection, morale, and overall resilience among Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)