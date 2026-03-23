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    Sports Cars at Strong Bonds [Image 2 of 5]

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    Sports Cars at Strong Bonds

    CHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Tarr, a chaplain assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, leads a group activity at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. Tarr facilitated the session as part of the ANG Strong Bonds program, focusing on decision-making and identifying virtues that uphold Air Force core values. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 17:54
    Photo ID: 9588247
    VIRIN: 260326-Z-QF099-1044
    Resolution: 4995x3323
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: CHANDLER, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sports Cars at Strong Bonds [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    team building
    Strong Bonds
    racing
    air power
    Air Force
    heritage

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