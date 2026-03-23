Sports Cars at Strong Bonds

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Tarr, a chaplain assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, leads a group activity at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. Tarr facilitated the session as part of the ANG Strong Bonds program, focusing on decision-making and identifying virtues that uphold Air Force core values. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)