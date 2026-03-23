U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Tarr, a chaplain assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, leads a group activity at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. Tarr facilitated the session as part of the ANG Strong Bonds program, focusing on decision-making and identifying virtues that uphold Air Force core values. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9588247
|VIRIN:
|260326-Z-QF099-1044
|Resolution:
|4995x3323
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|CHANDLER, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sports Cars at Strong Bonds [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.