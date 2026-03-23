Sports Cars at Strong Bonds

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing participate in a group activity at Radford Racing School in Chandler, Arizona, March 26, 2026. The exercise, conducted as part of the ANG Strong Bonds program, encouraged participants to identify and reflect on virtues that support Air Force core values and apply them in their daily lives. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)