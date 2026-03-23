U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing perform fatality search and rescue procedures at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. These Airmen conducted search and recovery training, honing the skills necessary to locate, recover and secure personnel in operational environments, ensuring readiness to execute critical mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9587154
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-IE966-1860
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.