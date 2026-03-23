9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Nunez, 9th Security Forces Squadron armorer, prepares a simulated patient for transport at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. These Airmen conducted search and recovery training, honing the skills necessary to locate, recover and secure personnel in operational environments, ensuring readiness to execute critical mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)