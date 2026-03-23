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    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training [Image 22 of 24]

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    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Nunez, 9th Security Forces Squadron armorer, prepares a simulated patient for transport at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. These Airmen conducted search and recovery training, honing the skills necessary to locate, recover and secure personnel in operational environments, ensuring readiness to execute critical mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:30
    Photo ID: 9587152
    VIRIN: 260320-F-IE966-1805
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training

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