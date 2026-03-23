9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training

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U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing practice evacuating to designated bunker at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing participated in an ability to survive and operate exercise during which the 9th Security Forces Squadron employed stun grenade devices and an unmanned aerial system to simulate a hostile environment, enhancing their ability to operate effectively under realistic operational conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)