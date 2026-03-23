9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training

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U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing learn the basics of litter carrying at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. These Airmen participated in litter carry and personnel transport training, developing the skills necessary to safely evacuate and move injured or incapacitated personnel, ensuring readiness to support critical operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)