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    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training [Image 21 of 24]

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    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing learn the basics of litter carrying at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. These Airmen participated in litter carry and personnel transport training, developing the skills necessary to safely evacuate and move injured or incapacitated personnel, ensuring readiness to support critical operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 11:30
    Photo ID: 9587150
    VIRIN: 260320-F-IE966-1766
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training
    9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training

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