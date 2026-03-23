U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing perform a litter carry at Beale Air Force Base, California, March 20, 2026. These Airmen participated in litter carry and personnel transport training, developing the skills necessary to safely evacuate and move injured or incapacitated personnel, ensuring readiness to support critical operations in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9587147
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-IE966-1687
|Resolution:
|4785x3184
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Enhances Deployment Readiness Through Hands-On Training [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.