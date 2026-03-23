Members of the Medical Lake School District walk through the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 20, 2026. This up-close and personal look inside the aircraft offered a deeper understanding of the daily realities and critical missions many of their students' parents undertake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. John Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 17:52
|Photo ID:
|9586238
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-F3205-1004
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|868.05 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.