Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB

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Members of the Medical Lake School District walk through the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 20, 2026. This up-close and personal look inside the aircraft offered a deeper understanding of the daily realities and critical missions many of their students' parents undertake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. John Hicks)