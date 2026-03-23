Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB

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Scott Weber, 92nd Force Support Squadron unit program manager, and Michael Dery, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron installation deployment officer, brief members of the Medical Lake School District on Personnel Deployment Function line operations during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 20, 2026. The brief explained the process every Airman must complete to ensure their legal, financial and medical readiness is confirmed before deploying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. John Hicks)