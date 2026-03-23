Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maxwell Lecuyer, 92nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, briefs members of the Medical Lake School District during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 20, 2026. The tour was designed to give educators a firsthand glimpse into the daily realities and critical missions that many of their students' parents undertake, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and sacrifices of military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. John Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 17:52
|Photo ID:
|9586228
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-F3205-1001
|Resolution:
|2000x1500
|Size:
|940.34 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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