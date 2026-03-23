Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Medical Lake School District walk through the inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 20, 2026. This up-close and personal look inside the aircraft offered a deeper understanding of the daily realities and critical missions many of their students' parents undertake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. John Hicks) see less | View Image Page

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – In a unique initiative to bridge the gap between military life and the community, Fairchild Air Force Base hosted a group of educators from the Medical Lake School District for an immersive tour March 20. The district serves a significant number of military-affiliated students, with one of its elementary schools, Michael Anderson Elementary, located on the base itself and primarily serving military families.

The tour was organized by Jennifer Foland, 92nd Force Support Squadron's school liaison Officer, and led by Capt. John Hicks, 92d FSS director of operations, and offered a firsthand glimpse into the daily realities and critical missions that many of their students' parents undertake. The experience was designed to foster a deeper understanding of the challenges and sacrifices of military families. The tour provided an up-close and personal look at the KC-135 Stratotanker and a simulated run-through of the Personnel Deployment Function (PDF) line.

For many on the tour, the highlight was the chance to get within arm's reach of the legendary KC-135 Stratotanker. SrA Maxwell Lecuyer from the 92nd Maintenance Squadron provided a detailed brief on the aircraft, explaining its critical role in global operations. These workhorses of the sky have been the core of aerial refueling for over 60 years.

Fairchild AFB is home to the 92nd and 141st Air Refueling Wings, making it a pivotal location for this global mission. Tour participants were able to walk around the impressive aircraft, marveling at its sheer size and the four powerful turbofan engines that can propel it to a takeoff weight of over 322,500 pounds.

The tour then shifted from the flightline to the logistical heart of a deployment: the PDF line. Scott Weber, 92nd FSS unit program manager, and Michael Dery, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron installation deployment officer, explained the meticulous preparations every Airman undergoes before heading overseas. For the educators, this experience offered a poignant look at the detailed processes and emotional strain that military families in their classrooms navigate during deployments.

The PDF line is a one-stop shop for ensuring all legal, financial and medical requirements are met. Participants moved through various stations, mirroring the process of deploying Airmen, from ensuring their records were in order, to having their identification checked. This part of the tour highlighted the immense amount of behind-the-scenes work that goes into ensuring every Airman is ready to deploy at a moment's notice.

By providing this behind-the-curtain look, the base not only showcased the impressive capabilities of its aircraft and personnel but also fostered a deeper appreciation for the dedication and professionalism of the men and women who serve. The experience provided the Medical Lake educators with a newfound understanding of the vital role Fairchild AFB plays in projecting airpower around the globe and greater empathy for the military-connected students and families within their community.