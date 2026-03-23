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    Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB [Image 2 of 4]

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    Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Maxwell Lecuyer, 92nd Maintenance Squadron crew chief, briefs members of the Medical Lake School District during a base tour at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 20, 2026. The tour was designed to give educators a firsthand glimpse into the daily realities and critical missions that many of their students' parents undertake, fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges and sacrifices of military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. John Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 17:52
    Photo ID: 9586230
    VIRIN: 260320-F-F3205-1002
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 990.02 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB
    Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB
    Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB
    Medical Lake School District tours Fairchild AFB

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