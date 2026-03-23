90MW cleans up after windstorm.

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A window to the Chadwell Dining Facility is one of many windows damaged by winds and debris across F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 13, 2026. On March 12, 2026, high winds with gusts reaching up to 92 MPH left severe damage across the base that required multiple units across the 90MW to repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)