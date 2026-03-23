90MW cleans up after windstorm.

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Technical Sgt. Codi Baker, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron Electrical Systems non-commissioned officer in charge, participates in a base cleanup after the base was damaged by high winds at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 13, 2026. On March 12, 2026, winds reaching 92 MPH left severe damage across the base that required multiple units across the 90MW to repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)