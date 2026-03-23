90MW cleans up after windstorm.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Travis Pace, 90th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member takes down trees and assesses damages across F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 13, 2026. On March 12, 2026, high winds with gusts reaching up to 92 MPH left severe damage across the base that required multiple units across the 90MW to repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)