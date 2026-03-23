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    90MW cleans up after windstorm. [Image 10 of 11]

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    90MW cleans up after windstorm.

    FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter Kirkland 

    90th Missile Wing

    90th Missile Wing Airmen participate in a base cleanup across F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 13, 2026. On March 12, 2026, high winds with gusts reaching up to 92 MPH left severe damage across the base that required multiple units across the 90MW to repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 09:44
    Photo ID: 9584973
    VIRIN: 260313-F-FL718-2098
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: FRANCIS E. WARREN AFB, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 90MW cleans up after windstorm. [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Hunter Kirkland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.
    90MW cleans up after windstorm.

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    TAGS

    CES
    wind storm
    90th missile Wing
    Civil Engineers
    Disaster cleanup

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