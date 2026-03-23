90MW cleans up after windstorm.

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A 90th Missile Wing Airman participates in a base cleanup across F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, March 13, 2026. On March 12, 2026, high winds with gusts reaching up to 92 MPH left severe damage across the base that required multiple units across the 90MW to repair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hunter C. Kirkland)