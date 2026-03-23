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    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26 [Image 4 of 4]

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    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26

    JAPAN

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft conduct a flyover during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. The Japan-led trilateral exercise n reflects the participating nations’ combined airpower and shared commitment to strengthening regional deterrence, readiness and security cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 02:50
    Photo ID: 9584493
    VIRIN: 260323-F-YR448-1004
    Resolution: 7198x4799
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26
    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26
    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26
    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26

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