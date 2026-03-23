Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26

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U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft conduct a flyover during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. The Japan-led trilateral exercise n reflects the participating nations’ combined airpower and shared commitment to strengthening regional deterrence, readiness and security cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)