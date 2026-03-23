U.S. Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force and Royal Netherlands Air Force aircraft conduct a flyover during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. The Japan-led trilateral exercise n reflects the participating nations’ combined airpower and shared commitment to strengthening regional deterrence, readiness and security cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific Theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 02:50
|Photo ID:
|9584493
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-YR448-1004
|Resolution:
|7198x4799
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.