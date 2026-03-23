Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26

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A U.S. Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron takes off during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. As the only bilateral, joint-service, civilian-use air base in the Pacific Theater, Team Misawa specializes in adapting to unpredictable changes, maintaining resilient Airmen, and ensuring the Wild Weasel mission never falters. (U.S. Air Photo video by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)