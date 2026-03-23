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    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26 [Image 1 of 4]

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    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26

    JAPAN

    03.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A Lightning II’s taxi for a coordinated takeoff during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. The Japan-led trilateral exercise demonstrates the ability of the U.S. Air Force, JASDF and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force to integrate and operate seamlessly, enhancing collective readiness and reinforcing a united commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 02:50
    Photo ID: 9584479
    VIRIN: 260323-F-YR448-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26
    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26
    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26
    Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26

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    F-35
    Misawa AB
    JASDF
    35th FW
    Netherlands
    KG26

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