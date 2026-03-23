Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A Lightning II’s taxi for a coordinated takeoff during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. The Japan-led trilateral exercise demonstrates the ability of the U.S. Air Force, JASDF and Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force to integrate and operate seamlessly, enhancing collective readiness and reinforcing a united commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 02:50
|Photo ID:
|9584479
|VIRIN:
|260323-F-YR448-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.