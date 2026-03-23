Allied Airpower, 35th Fighter Wing participates in Exercise Kazagaruma Guardian 26

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A Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-35A Lightning II taxis as a Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport takes off during Exercise Kazaguruma Guardian 26 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 23, 2026. The Japan-led trilateral exercise demonstrates the ability of the U.S. Air Force, JASDF and Royal Netherlands Air Force to integrate and operate seamlessly, enhancing collective readiness and reinforcing a united commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Photo photo by Senior Airman Gavin Hameed)