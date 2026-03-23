A U.S. Air Force fuel tanker truck, commonly referred to as a bobtail, receives repairs inside a vehicle maintenance bay at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2025. Bobtail trucks are self contained fuel tankers used to transport and dispense fuel for base operations and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9582751
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-RL213-9406
|Resolution:
|4115x2743
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th vehicle maintenance day in the life [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.