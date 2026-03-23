100th vehicle maintenance day in the life

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Gonzalez, right,100th Vehicle Maintenance Squadron technician, briefs Col. Steven Byrum, center, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, left, 100th ARW command chief, during a day in the life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2025. The RAF Mildenhall Vehicle Management Flight manages and maintains a fleet of 682 vehicles valued at $63.8 million in support of two major commands, two wings and 37 units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)