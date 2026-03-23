100th vehicle maintenance day in the life

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Sanders ,left, and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Gonzalez ,right, 100th Vehicle Maintenance Squadron technicians, pose for a photo during a day in the life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2025. The two Airmen are part of a team that maintains special purpose vehicles, including the bobtail fleet, which averages 18 years in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)