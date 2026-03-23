U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Sanders ,left, and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Gonzalez ,right, 100th Vehicle Maintenance Squadron technicians, pose for a photo during a day in the life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2025. The two Airmen are part of a team that maintains special purpose vehicles, including the bobtail fleet, which averages 18 years in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9582740
|VIRIN:
|260316-F-RL213-3364
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th vehicle maintenance day in the life [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.