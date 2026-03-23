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    100th vehicle maintenance day in the life [Image 4 of 5]

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    100th vehicle maintenance day in the life

    MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Sanders, center, 100th Vehicle Maintenance Squadron technician, informs the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team about vehicle maintenance during a day in the life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2025. Managing and maintaining these assets enables Team Mildenhall to meet mission requirements by defending the base, providing essential support and projecting airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 10:29
    Photo ID: 9582748
    VIRIN: 260316-F-RL213-6826
    Resolution: 5574x3716
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100th vehicle maintenance day in the life [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    teammildenhall
    vehiclemaintenance
    100arw
    leadership

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