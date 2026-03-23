100th vehicle maintenance day in the life

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elijah Sanders, center, 100th Vehicle Maintenance Squadron technician, informs the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team about vehicle maintenance during a day in the life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2025. Managing and maintaining these assets enables Team Mildenhall to meet mission requirements by defending the base, providing essential support and projecting airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)