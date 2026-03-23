100th vehicle maintenance day in the life

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Gonzalez, center, 100th Vehicle Maintenance Squadron technician, briefs the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team during a day in the life immersion at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2025. Vehicle maintainers sustain an aging fleet of vehicles by performing routine maintenance and repairs to ensure mission readiness across RAF Mildenhall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)