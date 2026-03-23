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Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Ha Heon-cheol, ROKA deputy chief of staff for logistics, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, the commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, receive a demonstration on how to order a meal from Market 19 during a visit to Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. The demonstration reflects efforts to streamline services for Soldiers while integrating user-friendly systems that support a more agile sustainment approach. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)