Autonomous kitchen capabilities briefed

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Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Ha Heon-cheol, ROKA deputy chief of staff for logistics, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, the commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, received a briefing on the autonomous kitchen during a visit to Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. The visit provided the ROK Army leadership an opportunity to observe modern food sustainment solutions and quality-of-life initiatives, ensuring that logistics infrastructure effectively supports the readiness of combined forces.