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    Autonomous kitchen capabilities briefed [Image 3 of 5]

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    Autonomous kitchen capabilities briefed

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Ha Heon-cheol, ROKA deputy chief of staff for logistics, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, the commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, received a briefing on the autonomous kitchen during a visit to Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. The visit provided the ROK Army leadership an opportunity to observe modern food sustainment solutions and quality-of-life initiatives, ensuring that logistics infrastructure effectively supports the readiness of combined forces.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:28
    Photo ID: 9582253
    VIRIN: 260317-A-UP558-6444
    Resolution: 3537x2536
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Autonomous kitchen capabilities briefed [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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