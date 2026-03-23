Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Ha Heon-cheol, ROKA deputy chief of staff for logistics, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, the commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, received a briefing on the autonomous kitchen during a visit to Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. The visit provided the ROK Army leadership an opportunity to observe modern food sustainment solutions and quality-of-life initiatives, ensuring that logistics infrastructure effectively supports the readiness of combined forces.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 00:28
|Photo ID:
|9582253
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-UP558-6444
|Resolution:
|3537x2536
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Autonomous kitchen capabilities briefed [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.