Leadership tours Market 19 operations

Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Ha Heon-cheol, ROKA deputy chief of staff for logistics, meets with U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, the commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, for a tour of Market 19 during a visit to Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. The visit gives ROK Army leadership a firsthand look at evolving sustainment concepts that improve daily life for Soldiers while strengthening the foundation of combined readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2026 00:28
|Photo ID:
|9582255
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-UP558-6635
|Resolution:
|3751x2624
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|4
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|0
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