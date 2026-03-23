Combined leaders strengthen alliance ties

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Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Ha Heon-cheol, ROKA deputy chief of staff for logistics, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, the commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, pose for a group photo with members of the 19th ESC during a visit to Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. The engagement reinforces shared commitment between allies, enhancing coordination and trust that underpin sustained operations across the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)