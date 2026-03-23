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    Combined leaders strengthen alliance ties [Image 5 of 5]

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    Combined leaders strengthen alliance ties

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Ha Heon-cheol, ROKA deputy chief of staff for logistics, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, the commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, pose for a group photo with members of the 19th ESC during a visit to Camp Henry, Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. The engagement reinforces shared commitment between allies, enhancing coordination and trust that underpin sustained operations across the peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:28
    Photo ID: 9582257
    VIRIN: 260317-A-UP558-7787
    Resolution: 3533x2459
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined leaders strengthen alliance ties [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team19
    19ESC
    FightTonight
    ROKUSAlliance
    FS26
    FreedomShield2026

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