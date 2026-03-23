Leaders observe meal preparation process

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Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Ha Heon-cheol, ROKA deputy chief of staff for logistics, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, the commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, observe the meal preparation process at Market 19 during a visit to Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. Observing these systems highlights how modernized food operations contribute to a more responsive and efficient sustainment network for forward forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)