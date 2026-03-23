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    Leaders observe meal preparation process [Image 1 of 5]

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    Leaders observe meal preparation process

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Deziree Keay 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Republic of Korea Army Maj. Gen. Ha Heon-cheol, ROKA deputy chief of staff for logistics, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, the commanding general of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, observe the meal preparation process at Market 19 during a visit to Camp Walker, Daegu, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. Observing these systems highlights how modernized food operations contribute to a more responsive and efficient sustainment network for forward forces. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ji Won Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 00:28
    Photo ID: 9582254
    VIRIN: 260317-A-UP558-4358
    Resolution: 3585x2624
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Leaders observe meal preparation process [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaders observe meal preparation process
    Demonstration highlights ordering system&amp;#xA;
    Autonomous kitchen capabilities briefed
    Leadership tours Market 19 operations
    Combined leaders strengthen alliance ties

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    Team19
    19ESC
    FightTonight
    ROKUSAlliance
    FS26
    FreedomShield2026

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