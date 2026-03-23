USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – Guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Command Master Chief Jorge Garcia, right, greets his son, Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Cruz Garcia, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), on the pier during Mustin’s arrival at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. For Cruz Garcia, the ship’s arrival marked a full-circle homecoming to Japan, where he once lived as a military child. Mustin arrived in Yokosuka following a homeport shift from San Diego, California, as part of the Navy’s forward-deployed presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)