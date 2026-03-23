USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band perform on the pier to welcome sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during the ship’s arrival at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. Mustin arrived in Yokosuka following a homeport shift from San Diego, California, as part of the Navy’s forward-deployed presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl)