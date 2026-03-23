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    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 9]

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    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet Band perform on the pier to welcome sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during the ship’s arrival at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. Mustin arrived in Yokosuka following a homeport shift from San Diego, California, as part of the Navy’s forward-deployed presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 23:46
    Photo ID: 9582204
    VIRIN: 260323-N-SG091-1003
    Resolution: 4935x3502
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 9 of 9], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

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    USS Mustin (DDG 89)
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)

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