(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 23, 2026) – Commander, Naval Surface Group Western Pacific Capt. Shockey Snyder greets Cmdr. Christina Appleman, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), during Mustin’s arrival at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, March 23, 2026. Mustin arrived in Yokosuka following a homeport shift from San Diego, California, as part of the Navy’s forward-deployed presence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.24.2026 23:46
    Photo ID: 9582208
    VIRIN: 260323-N-SG091-1005
    Resolution: 5411x3647
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 9 of 9], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    USS Mustin Arrives at Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Mustin (DDG 89)
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery